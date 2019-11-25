Buhari Orders Probe Into Gruesome Murder Of Kogi PDP Women Leader

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari is expecting scrupulous investigation into the heinous murder of Madam Achejuh Abuh, the Women Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Wada/Aro campaign council, in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kogi state.Buhari, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, decried whatever could spur anyone to take the life of another human being, particularly a woman, who was burnt to death in her home in the most gruesome manner.The president charged all security agencies involved in the investigation to do a thorough and expeditious job on the matter, so that justice could be served without fear or favour.“We must learn to behave decently, whether during elections or at other times. No life should be taken wantonly under any guise, and the fact that this reprehensible act occurred two days after voting shows primitive behaviour, which should not be accepted in a decent society,” he said. Buhari, who sympathises with the family of the deceased, vowed that the law would catch up with the malefactors, and justice would be done. The president said any descent to barbarism, as was visited on the PDP Women Leader, had gone out of the realm of politics, describing it as pure criminality and bestiality. “Such evildoers must be brought to justice, irrespective of whatever allegiances they hold,” he added.