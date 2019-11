Published:

The PDP, on Tuesday, disowned a report that former President Goodluck Jonathan risked suspension over the party’s defeat in Bayelsa StateThe PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview said he was unaware of any plan by the party to suspend Jonathan.Ologbondiyan said, “I am not aware (that Jonathan faces suspension). I am not aware that the PDP is planning anything like that.”