Bama Is A No Go Area For Boko Haram Henceforth..Brig Gen S T Audu

Published:

Brig Gen S T Audu,Chris Kehinde Nwandu ,Brig Gen E A Aladeniyi In Bama

Bama,the second-largest commercial town in Borno State which for several months was under the control of terrorist group Boko Haram is now fully under the control of the Nigerian Army.This was disclosed by the Commander 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama Brig S T Audu while receiving in audience 40 Social media influencers and Bloggers in his office.The elated Commander told his visitors that Bama which used to be the Spiritual Headquaters of Boko Haram is now totally free of the insurgents.The Command which was the brain child of the current Chief of Army State Lt Gen T Y Buratai was established few months back to take total command of the area which has within its constunecy an internatioal route that leads to Cameroun,Chad and Niger and the dreaded Sambisa forest.According to him ,Bama which used to be a Mecca of sort for Boko Haram has been totally taken over by his gallant ,(The former leader of Boko Haram Alhaji Shekau once lived there)The command's operations also stretched to Kodunga and other major towns in the area.Some of the measures have been put in place by the Command in making sure that normalcy returns to the town.Most residents who hetherto fled the area have also returned.As part of our reintegration effort,an IDP camp has been established to rehabilitate displaced residents,he saidThe command also provides water for the people and also rehabilitated some portions of the Federal Highway to ease up the movement of people and vehicles.The Military under the watch of the command is providing health care facilities as well as education for most of the children in the IDP camp with the assistance of some non governmental agencies and the government.He assured Nigerians that Boko Haram as a terrorist group will never find its way into Bama again.Also the markets in Bama are now booming with activies as the social media influencers were taken round the IDP camp and market to see things for themselves.In his own remark,the leader of the Brig Gen E A Aladeniyi told the commader that the team was in Bama to see things for themselves in order to be well informed on the activities of the troops in Bama and other parts of Borno State.He thanked the command and the Chief Of Army Staff for the opportunity given the media personnel the opportunity to get real time and spot on information on the fight against insurgency in Borno State.