Army Neutralize Boko Haram /ISWAP Terrorists

In what could be adjudged as another futile revenge mission, some uncoordinated and cowardly remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP criminal elements staged yet another unsuccessful attack on the location of the troops of 64 and 98 Task Force Battalions and elements of the Armed Forces Special Forces Battalion at Malam Fatori in Abadam LGA of Borno State.It could be recalled that on 13th November 2019, some marauding Boko Haram criminal elements attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location by launching an unsuccessful attack with Person Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (PBIEDs), Gun Trucks, Rocket Propelled Guns and other small arms but were decisively annihilated, having been made to suffer very high casualties in both men and equipment.Within less than 24 hours of their devastating defeat however, the outgunned criminal insurgents launched another desperate attack on the highly spirited troops of Mallam Fatori in the wee hours of today, 15 November 2019.In their swift and highly coordinated response, the gallant and relentless troops at the location once again brought their resilience, bold action and superior fire power/lethality to bear on the criminal insurgents as they handed them another crushing defeat. At the end of this particular encounter, one Boko Haram Gun Truck was completely burnt along with 3 of the criminal insurgents that were trapped in it.Apparently, the vehicle was gutted by fire as a result of the high volume of fire delivered by the troops. Furthermore, 2 of the Boko Haram criminal elements were equally neutralised during the ensuing gun battle between the troops and the criminal insurgents. Some of the equipment captured from the criminal insurgents during this futile mission include one Anti-Aircraft Gun, one Anti-Aircraft Gun barrel, 8 AK 47 Riffles, one Rocket Propelled Gun tube, 3 AK 47 magazines, one bandolier, 2 rounds of Anti-Aircraft Gun ammunition and one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb.Subsequently, the Air Task Force, Operation LAFIYA DOLE went on the trail of the routed remnants of the insurgents to ensure their total obliteration. Regrettably, 2 gallant soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during this encounter. Both of them have already been stabilized and are already responding positively to treatment at a military hospital.The Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai once again conveys his message of encouragement to the troops for a job well done. He further enjoins them to continue to mount pressure on the insurgents until they are forced to total submission.