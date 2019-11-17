Army Aided APC To Rig Poll In Bayelsa,Calls For Cancellation...Seriake Dickson

Published:

Share This

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has called on INEC to cancel the election in some parts of the state, where the exercise was characterised by brigandage, hijacking of electoral materials, and where military personnel aided in election rigging.Governor Dickson made the call while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Oruerewari, Polling Unit 005, Toru Orua, in Sagbama Local Council, particularly called for outright cancellation of elections in Nembe Local Council, where over 10 people reportedly lost their lives in a violent clash during an aborted campaign rally of the PDP.“I call on the Chairman of INEC to issue an order canceling the process in all the wards, in all the local government areas affected, in all the wards and units, where materials have been stolen, or hijacked, where officials have been kidnapped and held hostage to enable the APC cook up non-existing figures.”According to the governor, rogue elements in the Nigeria Army connived with APC thugs to perpetrate electoral fraud and insecurity some parts of Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor, Ogbia and even the state capital, Yenagoa.“The President has to wake up and do something. What is going on in Bayelsa in the name of election is not democracy. I call on the President to call on the security agents, particularly the Nigeria Army to stop desecrating democratic governance, and subjecting the image of the country to ridicule,” Dickson said.