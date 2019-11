Published:

Appeal Court sacks House Leader, Hassan Ado Doguwa ( APC) on grounds of massive irregularitiesAdo Doguwa represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State.The court ordered The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in the two local governments where the election took place. This is coming days after the Appeal Court gave the same verdict on Abdulmummin Jibrin.