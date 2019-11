APC Wins Goodluck Jonathan's LG As APC Takes Comfortable Lead In Bayelsa Guber Poll

Published:

Share This

The All Progressive Party candidate David Lyon is on the verge of being elected the next governor of the StateThe APC from collated result so far declared by INEC has garnered a total of 206,260 votes against PDP's 119,930 .So far six LGA results have been collated and released.They areBAYELSA GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION RESULTS1.OGBIA LGA (Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's LGA )APC 58,016PDP 13,7632.SAGBAMA LGAAPC 7,831PDP 60,3993.NEMBE LGAAPC 83,041PDP 8764.KOLOKUMA OPOKUMAAPC 8,934PDP 15,3605.BRASS LGAAPC 23,831PDP 10,4106.YENAGOA LGAAPC 24,607PDP 19,184