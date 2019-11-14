APC Governors Move Against Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

Share This

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new turn yesterday when the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, asked Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to resign.In a statement issued yesterday Lukman, on behalf of the APC governors, asked Oshiomhole to urgently convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party to resolve contentious issues or leave the scene for a more competent person to take over.“It is either Oshiomhole respects the provision of the party constitution and convenes a superior organ meeting to deliberate on all our challenges, or he should just accept his inability to manage the party and simply resign,” the statement said.Lukman, however, did not indicate when the 18 APC governors met or who among them attended or sent representation when the decision to read the riot act to Oshiomhole was taken.But credible sources at the APC national headquarters in Abuja and in some states said the governors did not hold any meeting in recent times where they specifically spoke on the leadership style of Oshiomhole or the crisis ravaging the ruling party.Efforts to hear from the chairman of the forum and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, did not yield result as he did not pick his calls or responded to a text message sent to him.When contacted, the APC chairman in Kebbi State, Architect Sani Kangiwa, said he was not in a position to comment for Bagudu. “I have not even seen the statement credited to the DG of the APC Governors Forum and I can’t speak for the governor. He is at present in Bayelsa for the governorship election.Maybe you should talk to him when he returns,” he said. Sources close to some APC governors who were spoken to also declined to comment on the development.One of them only said, “You should respect that maxim that says ‘Qui tacet consentit’, which means silence gives consent.” According to the source, “if none of the governors came out to distance himself from what the DG said, it means they are all tired of Oshiomhole and want him to go.” Daily Trust reports that APC has been sharply divided long before the 2019 general elections as officials of its different organs were for or against Oshiomhole.