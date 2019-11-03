Another Onitsha Bound Woman Caught With Two Kids Stolen From The North

Published:

Police in Lagos has confirmed the arrest of a woman suspected to have stolen two male children from a northern state. She was arrested at the Chemist Bus Stop near the popular Alaba International market yesterday. The spokesperson of the State Police Command DSP Bala Elkana said the woman and her husband are both in police custody. “The two kids are also with us” he added.Malam Abba Abdullahi who was a witness said that it was an old man that saw the woman with the two children at a motor park while trying to board a bus to Onitsha. “The old man heard the children speaking Hausa and called the attention of the Sarkin Hausawa who was close by in Alaba Rago. The Sarkin Hasusawa, on the information sent his men and security agent there and apprehended the woman.After they were arrested the woman confessed that a man gave her the children in Jos. She, however, later disclosed that her husband is also involved. He was later arrested, said Malam Abba.He added that people are very vigilant now since incidents of children stolen from the north, were taken to South East and sold. , “the old man was vigilant due to the current development, and this is what lead to the arrest of the suspects,” he said. Suspects at the time of this report have been moved from Ojo division to the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja.