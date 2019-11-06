Air Peace Plane Returns To Base After Engine Failure Midair
Published: November 06, 2019
However, the aircraft, with 90 passengers and six crew members on board, landed safely at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of MMA around 8:06 a.m while all occupants were disembarked without any injury.
The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) confirmed it was notified of the incident, saying investigation had since commenced. General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi said: “From the information provided by the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the flight crew declared engine failure at 07:47 local time and subsequently made an air return to Lagos. “The aircraft landed safely at 08:06 local time. All the occupants disembarked with no injury. The AIB team of safety investigators has commenced investigation.”
The AIB, which is the sole Agency mandated to undertake the investigation of aircraft accidents and serious incidents, urged members of the public to furnish it with “any video clip, relevant evidence or information that may assist in this investigation.” The airline also explained that the aircraft was airborne when the pilot in command “noticed a change in the parameter of one of engines.” A spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, in a statement, said the pilot “reported the incident, took precautionary measure and returned to base in line with Air Peace safety operational procedures.
Source :Daily Trust
