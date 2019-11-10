AFRIMA ,America Music Awards To Air Live On DSTV

Published:

AFRIMA will be showing on Thursday, 21st November at 8:00 pm on (CH 198). You don’t want to miss out on AFRIMA, the continent’s biggest music event with the theme ‘Feel Africa’ The awards show will feature a thrilling and innovative programme of activities set to cater to all stakeholders from entertainment to music business to tourism and destination marketing.A list of shows to look forward to on DSTV this month include the: E! People’s Choice Awards on E! (CH 124), Africa Magic Festivals on Africa Magic Showcase (CH 151) and Africa Magic Urban (CH 153), The ACT on M-Net (CH 101), AFRIMA (CH 198), WWE Survivor Series on (CH 128), America Music Awards 2019 on1 Magic (CH 103), Emergence - S1 M-Net (101) and Unusual Praise (CH 198).The E! People’s Choice awards 2019 is live on Sunday, 10th November at 3:00 AM on E! Channel 124. This is going to be one of the hottest nights in the showbiz calendar! The highlight of the night for African audiences will be getting to see who has been voted the African Influencer of the Year. For the first time, there is an African influencer of the Year award category with the likes of WizKid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Davido as nominees. Don’t miss it!The Africa Magic Festivals airs all day on Monday, 11 November on (Africa Magic Showcase & Africa Magic Urban). This is going to be a movie festival for the public holiday on Monday, 11 Nov. The best movies from Frederick Leonard on AM Showcase and Bayray Mcnwizu on Africa Magic Urban. Your Public Holiday doesn't have to be boring!The ACT airs on Monday, 11th November at 11:00 pm on M-Net Channel 101. This is going to be one of the hottest shows on DStv this season. In the premiere of this crime drama, truth is stranger than fiction. An overprotective mom Dee Dee and her sickly daughter Gypsy move to a new home, but they seem to be hiding secrets. Don’t miss it!The WWE Survivor Series airs on Sunday, 24th November on SS4 & CH 128. For the first time ever, reigning tag team champions from Raw, SmackDown and NXT will collide in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match as The Viking Raiders go head-to-head with The Revival and The Undisputed ERA. It’s difficult to predict what could be in store when these teams meet head-on, but it figures to be a treat for the WWE Universe regardless. Catch Survivor Series on Sunday, November 24!The America Music Awards 2019 is live on Monday, 25th November at 7:30 pm on (1 Magic). The hardwood stage of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles is getting primed to welcome the scuff marks of some of the most primo talent in the music industry. Headlining performers include Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, and Billie Eilish.The Emergence - S1 airs on Tuesday, 26th November at 6:00 pm on (M-Net). This character-driven thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. Don’t miss it!The Unusual Praise will be showing on Friday, 29th November at 10:00 pm on (CH 198). This is going to be one of the biggest praise nights this season! Top performers include Chioma Jesus, Bukola Bekes, Tope Alabi, Grace Eze and Jude Nnam. Unusual Praise promotes evangelization by creating an unforgettable praise experience, using live music and praise as a tool to inspire and challenge people from all backgrounds to share the message of Jesus Christ and to live a life centred around the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to build a deeper relationship with Him.Relive the exciting and captivating moments this November by ensuring your DStv subscription is always on.