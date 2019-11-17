AFCON:Super Eagles Beats Lesotho 4-2

Published:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria came from a goal down to beat the Crocodiles of Lesotho 4-2 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.Lesotho took the lead on the 13th minute before Iwobi leveled the scores for the Super Eagles.A brace from Victor Osimhen and one from Chukwueze ensured a maximum of three points for the Super Eagles.Awaziem’s own goal on the 90th minute reduced the deficit for Lesotho, but the win was enough to secure a second win for the super Eagles who beat the Republic of Benin 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Wednesday.Nigeria will play Sierra Leone next year having six points and top group L.The three-time African champions are aiming for their 19th appearance in the tournament, after winning their eighth bronze medal in the 2019 edition in Egypt.