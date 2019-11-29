Abia Governor Offers Scholarship,Employment ,N1m To Ist Class Law School Graduate

Published:

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the immediate employment as a Graduate Assistant in the Faculty of Law of Abia State University, Uturu to Okala Oluchi, for her feat in graduating with a First Class Honors degree from the Faculty of Law of the Abia State University and at the Nigeria Law School Abuja.A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Barr. Onyebuchi Ememanka said the Governor equally announced a Post Graduate Scholarship to the young lady up to the PhD level at the University as well as a cash reward of One Million Naira.Governor Ikpeazu disclosed that any Abian who brings honor to the State in any given endeavor deserves the collective commendation from both the Government and People of the State.The statement further quotes Governor Ikpeazu “In this case of Oluchi Okala her academic feats have put not only our State University but indeed, our State in positive light. She is the reason why our State University’s name appears on the list of Universities that produced First Class graduates of the Nigeria Law School this session. That she sustained her First Class performance at the University and the Law School speaks to the quality of teaching at the Abia State University and the State in general.“As an academic who understands the nuances of the academic community, I know a product for the academia when I see one. Oluchi Okala must be encouraged to pursue a career in the academia. She has the potentials of becoming a powerful academic giant and bring bigger honors to our state, Dr. Ikpeazu stated.The Governor congratulated her as she was among those called to the Nigerian Bar in Abuja and wished her a successful career.Oluchi Okala hails from Ohafia LGA of Abia State.