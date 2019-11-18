Monday, 18 November 2019

Abia Born Ex Under 17 Eaglets World Cup Winning Star Chukwuma Nwaoha Dying

Published: November 18, 2019
 Chukwumah Nwaoha MON was a member of the Under 17 World Cup team member in 1985.

The team included Nduka Ugbade,Jonathan Akpoborire,Fatal Atere etc.

The football star who had a street named after him at Housing Estate Owerri is now battling for his life.

He is currently on admission at FMC Umuahia as a result of a liver related sickness that needs urgent surgery.

The man who in his hay days brought glory to Nigeria has a short time to live if nothing cogent is done to save his life.

He is a native of Mbubo village , in Umunna Nsulu Autonomous Community, Isiala-Ngwa North L. G.A, Abia State

His plight was brought to my notice by his kinsman .

I just got off the phone now with him,he sounds upbeat but laments the lack of fund to manage his sickness.

His account number as given to CKN is

Name :Adaugo Blessing Nwaoha,

Bank :GTB

A/C NO : 0245364913

I can also make available (on request) his phone number if necessary.

Thanks and God bless

By CKN

NB:Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief Of CKN News

CKN NIGERIA

