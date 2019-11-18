Abia Born Ex Under 17 Eaglets World Cup Winning Star Chukwuma Nwaoha Dying
Published: November 18, 2019
The team included Nduka Ugbade,Jonathan Akpoborire,Fatal Atere etc.
The football star who had a street named after him at Housing Estate Owerri is now battling for his life.
He is currently on admission at FMC Umuahia as a result of a liver related sickness that needs urgent surgery.
The man who in his hay days brought glory to Nigeria has a short time to live if nothing cogent is done to save his life.
He is a native of Mbubo village , in Umunna Nsulu Autonomous Community, Isiala-Ngwa North L. G.A, Abia State
His plight was brought to my notice by his kinsman .
I just got off the phone now with him,he sounds upbeat but laments the lack of fund to manage his sickness.
His account number as given to CKN is
Name :Adaugo Blessing Nwaoha,
Bank :GTB
A/C NO : 0245364913
I can also make available (on request) his phone number if necessary.
Thanks and God bless
By CKN
NB:Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief Of CKN News
