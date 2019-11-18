Abia Born Ex Under 17 Eaglets World Cup Winning Star Chukwuma Nwaoha Dying

Published:

Chukwumah Nwaoha MON was a member of the Under 17 World Cup team member in 1985.The team included Nduka Ugbade,Jonathan Akpoborire,Fatal Atere etc.The football star who had a street named after him at Housing Estate Owerri is now battling for his life.He is currently on admission at FMC Umuahia as a result of a liver related sickness that needs urgent surgery.The man who in his hay days brought glory to Nigeria has a short time to live if nothing cogent is done to save his life.He is a native of Mbubo village , in Umunna Nsulu Autonomous Community, Isiala-Ngwa North L. G.A, Abia StateHis plight was brought to my notice by his kinsman .I just got off the phone now with him,he sounds upbeat but laments the lack of fund to manage his sickness.His account number as given to CKN isName :Adaugo Blessing Nwaoha,Bank :GTBA/C NO : 0245364913I can also make available (on request) his phone number if necessary.Thanks and God blessBy CKNNB:Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief Of CKN News