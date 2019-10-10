Breaking :Wife Of Late Justice Oputa (Charly Boy's Mum) Is Dead

Published:

Mother of Star artiste Charly Boy is dead.Mrs Oputa who is the wife of late erudite former Justice of the Supreme Court ,Late Justice Chukwudifu Oputa died on Tuesday at the age of 100This was how her son Charly Boy announced her demise on social media" I wish to announce the death of our Mother Mrs Margaret Ntianu Oputa nee Onumonu which occurred Tuesday the 8th of October, 2019.My dearest Mother,You couldn’t just wait for me to come back beforeyou sneaked away to the great beyond.⚰️Now all I have are beautiful loving Kodak memories of our timestogether.📸You tried for me, for us and many of the people whowere privileged to encounter your kindness and your love.💖Thank you for allowing me take care of you.❤️Thank you for being That Great Woman who gave birth toThe Icon, CharlyBoy.🕺🏽Thank you for teaching me how to care, to love, to live a simpleand humble Life.😇Thank you for constantly reminding of my pedigree andmy very Rich Heritage.👑I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guessyou didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual I wouldhave talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.😭Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holdingforth. Gallant as ever.🔥😍 Love you my Darling Mother.RIP."