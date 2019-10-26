WHY I VISITED SEVERAL CHURCHES FOR MY HEALING..WOMAN WITH DEFORMED HAND “HEALED” BY SEVERAL PASTORS

Published:

Our meeting was purely by accident, but you could see the agony on her face.





Obviously the event of the past 24 hours was the least she has bargained for.





Cladded in a cream caftan, seated on 6 spring bed that has seen better days, its obvious the euphoria and condemnation she has suffered after the videos of her various “healings “ in churches went viral has caused her much pain ,more than the miracle she sourced .





The lady in the eyes of the storm sat down to speak exclusively with the Editor In Chief Of CKN News Chris Kehinde Nwandu on her travails that has made her seek “deliverance “ from Churches within and outside Nigeria.





Welcome to the world of Mrs Bose Ola,the woman in the controversial videos that went viral on social media allegedly healed by several Pastors .









Madam Welcome to CKN News









Ans :thank you sir









Question:Can you introduce yourself









Answer:My name is Mrs Bose Ola









Question:Where are you from?









Answer:I am from Ibarapa ,in Oyo State









Question:How did you come about your fractured hand









Answer:It was an accident









Question:What type (nature) of accident ,Okada,car or what ?









Answer: I had a domestic accident at home and fractured my hand.









Question :When was this ?









Answer:This was 2 years ago









Question:How many Churches have you gone to (attended) for your healing





Answer :I have attended several uncountable Churches within and outside Nigeria









Question: How come you attend several churches, where you claimed you have been healed of same ailment?









Answer : Truly whenever I attend such churches I get healed but my ailment relapses after two days.









Question: Relapses every two days ,what exactly do you mean by that ?









Answer: Once they heal me ,I feel no pains but after two days after, the pains returns, the reason I continue visiting various churches for a permanent healing.









Question : How many Churches have you visited so far









Answer: I can’t recollect









Question: Who linked you with you with the last Church you visited (Prophet Chris Okafor ) of Liberation Ministry and what has been the experience so far.









Answer :My sister in law introduced me to the Church.









Question :Before then have you met him, if yes, what were your discussions with him.









Answer :We’ve never met before and I had no prior meeting with him.









Question :So what has the experience being since your encounter with him









Answer :I am perfectly alright now,I am permanently healed, since my last encounter with him ,I’ve not felt any pains again ,it is almost six days now (lifting up her shirt sleeve to reveal the hand) ,I no longer feel pains and I am permanently healed (although the hand as noticed by CKN News was still dangling from the upper joint ).









Question: Are you saying this for a truth or are you going to continue visiting other Churches for more “divine healings” ?









Answer: No ,I won’t ,I am sure this current healing is permanent









Question: It was alleged that you collect or received N1m each for your alleged “stage managed miracles” ,how true is this ?









Answer :It is a lie sir, take a look at me ,do I look like someone being given N1m ,if I collect N1m from them ,would I look this poor.









They did not give me any money and I never paid for any healing too.

















Question : So what do you have to tell the Pastor that gave you your “permanent healing”









Answer : I want to thank him for making my healing permanent









Question: And to Nigerians who don’t believe your story ,what do you want to tell them.









Answer :Please ,I want to tell them that I have not collected any money from anyone ,neither have I given money to any Pastor for my healing ,the stories being peddled about me is not true.





Thank you for the audience granted CKN News to speak to you









Response :Thank you sir





Copyright : CKN News





Share This