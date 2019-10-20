We Will Not Rest Until Nigeria Is Safe...Gen Olonisakin Speaking At Army Passing Out Parade

Published:

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, has given assurance that the Nigerian Armed Forces will not rest until the lives and properties of the citizens are secured.He stated this on Saturday in his speech as the Special Guest of Honour at the Passing Out Parade of the 78 Regular Recruits Intake of the Nigerian Army. General Olonisakin said, “Nigeria is currently facing numerous security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements. “I wish to state that these security challenges will soon come to an end as we will not rest on our oars until the country is safe for all of us.”The Chief of Defence Staff was pleased that the recruitment of 5,000 personnel into the Nigerian Army would go a long way to tackle the security challenges in the country. He asked the newly recruited soldiers to be good ambassadors of the army, the military and Nigeria in general.General Olonisakin noted, “Today marks yet another chapter in the history of this great institution (the Depot) and the country in general.