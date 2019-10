Published:

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has appointed a new registrar\CEO for the organisation.He is Mr Pateh Bah, from The Gambia.Mr Bah, who graduated with Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1997 from Pune University, Maharashtra, India, succeded Dr Iyi Uwadiae, a Nigerian, for a five- year single term as applicable for the position.The Head of Public Affairs Unit of the examination body in Nigeria, Mr Damianus Ojijeogu, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.