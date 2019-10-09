UNILAG Suspends Another Lecturer Over BBC Sex Scandal Documentary

Published:









The University of Lagos, Akoka, has suspended another lecturer, Dr Samuel Oladipo, of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, after he was also indicted in a sexual harassment documentary produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation.This is just as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; wife of the President, Aisha Buhari; and the Academic Staff Union of Universities called for the prosecution of the lecturers indicted in the documentary, while calling for the cleansing of the system.The BBC had produced a documentary exposing four lecturers – two from UNILAG and two from the University of Ghana, Legon – for allegedly harassing undercover reporters, who posed as students in need of help.The release of the footage had drawn outrage from many Nigerians, who demanded that justice be served.At an emergency management meeting on Monday, UNILAG suspended one of the lecturers featured in the documentary, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies, Faculty of Arts.The Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, UNILAG, Taiwo Oloyede, said on Tuesday that the second lecturer in the documentary, Oladipupo, had also been suspended.ASUU, on its part, called for a thorough investigation and appropriate sanctions for lecturers indicted in the documentary in order to sanitise the university system.The UNILAG ASUU Chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday that the union was against all forms of unethical practices, including sexual harassment.Ashiru stated, “The development is very disturbing and unfortunate. We have appealed to our colleagues to understand that as lecturers, we stand in loco parentis (in the place of parents) to these students and must not be perceived in any way as not protective.“We condemn this act of shame in its entirety and want the matter to be thoroughly investigated and appropriate sanctions meted out to all those found culpable.”