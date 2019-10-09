Published:

UAE builds 300MW renewable energy plant in Lagos By Simon Echewofun Sunday | Published Date Oct 9, 2019 5:17 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppTelegram 300MW renewable energy power plant A 300MW renewable energy power plant has been established and it is ready to generate power in Lagos soon. This was revealed when the United Arab Emirate Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman in his Office on Tuesday.A statement by the spokesperson, Mrs Etore Thomas, said Mamman reiterated Federal Government’s openness to genuine investors especially in the power sector.Mamman assured that the Ministry will collaborate with the United Arab Emirate in its areas of investments in Nigeria. The United Arab Emirate Ambassador to Nigeria Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq informed the Minister that a 300 megawatt power plant established by the United Arab Emirate, UAE is ready for take-off in Lagos to supplement the National grid.Al Taffaq said the 300MW power plant established by a member of the Emirate Royal Family, Ahmed Al-maktum, has the capacity for expansion within a few months to about 1,000mw. He noted that the power project is part of the United Arab Emirate investment activities in Nigeria.The Ambassador however requested the assistance of the Minister in securing a generation license and tariff from the Lagos State Government. Al Taffaq explained that the company had concluded all agreements with Shell for the supply of gas to the plant. The Ambassador also informed the Minister of the interest of the United Arab Emirate to invest in electricity transmission and distribution network across Nigeria.