Two Sisters Arrested For Accusing Davido Of Impregnating One Of Them

Two sisters who accused Davido of impregnating one of them have been arrested despite apologizing to the singer.Earlier they asserted that they only did what they did to congratulate him on the birth of his first son, in a unique way.The video surfaced online days after it was revealed that the singer welcomed his first son with girlfriend and wife-to-be, Chioma.Davido denied the allegation and also promised to give any fan who finds the ladies for him N1 million. He also vowed to send them to jail for making such claims about him.According to him, he would sue them for N30 billion, a video of them claiming that the first video was a prank surfaced on social media.The singer expressed his annoyance over the whole issue, buttressing the fact that his wife, Chioma has become the main victim of the entire drama, after spending 9 months carrying his child.He has sworn to make them pay as he strongly maintains that there’s no room for forgiveness.In the video the sisters who were seriously wagging their tongues in the first video suddenly became meek and calm.The sisters were spotted sitting on a chair and apologizing, while the person recording the video insisted on suing them to court for libel and defamation of character.