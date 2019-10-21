Tragedy :Bridegroom Dies At Wedding Reception In Ebonyi

Published:

Tragedy struck in Amasiri in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Saturday as a bridegroom, Chukwuemeka Onwuka, slumped at the reception venue and later died in hospital.Onwuka was getting married to one Miss Onyinyechi Amadi Ugbor of the Ihie village in the Amasiri community.The deceased was an ophthalmologist, who hailed from Item in the Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the bridegroom had first danced with well-wishers and family members at the reception venue.The source stated that after the first dance, the master of ceremonies announced that a missing wristwatch had been found and called on the owner to come for it.The source said, “Nobody came out to collect the wristwatch. So, the second round of dancing was announced and as the bridegroom approached the dance floor, he fell down and started foaming in the mouth.“He was carried outside and was being fanned by people, but there was no sign of recovery. It was at that point that it was suggested that he should be taken to hospital.”It was learnt that Onwuka was later taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctor on duty referred him to the Mater Hospital, Afikpo.“Yes, he was seen on Thursday very healthy. This incident happened on Saturday at the Amasiri Central School. So, I can tell you that it is either the bridegroom or the bride disappointed someone and the person saw the wedding as an opportunity to avenge,” a close family source said.When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo, Mr Patrick, said such a report had not reached his office.But the Ebonyi State Neighbourhood Security Watch confirmed the incident.It's Chief Security Officer in the area, Mr Godwin Orji, said that Onwuka’s death was a shock to the entire community.