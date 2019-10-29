Tiwa Savage To Appear In Court

Danny Young, through his counsel, Mr. Justin Ige of Creative Legal, is claiming the sum of N200 million in damages against Tiwa Savage and former record label, MAVIN Records, owned by Don Jazzy for copyright violation.
The plaintiff is also claiming extra N5 million as cost of action. In the suit FHC/L/CS/230/2019 before Justice Mohammed Liman of Federal High Court, Lagos, Danny Young accuses Tiwa Savage and MAVINS Records of allegedly using his musical work titled “One” without his expressed authorization, and thus infringing on his copyright.
The court, on the strength of the suit has now set November 5, 2019, for definite hearing of the case
Categories: Entertainment slider
0 comments: