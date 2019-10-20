Tinubu Has Achieved More Than Abiola,Awolowo..Ogunlewe

Published:

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former Minister of Works on Saturday said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the most prominent politician in the South-West who can lead Nigeria well if elected President.Speaking in a chat with Daily Independent, Ogunlewe said Tinubu has achieved more than Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Basorun MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12 1993 presidential election.The former senator who represented Lagos East from 1999- 2003, also denied saying the North will deny Tinubu the presidency and that he may end up like the late MKO Abiola. According to him, those ascribing that to him are enemies of progress.“He (Tinubu) is the most prominent Yoruba person that has paid his dues and is knowledgeable about the politics of Nigeria. I am confident he can lead Nigeria well if he becomes President”.“All these people are enemies of progress. How can I say that the North will deny Tinubu and he will end up like MKO Abiola. Hasn’t he done more than MKO Abiola? Hasn’t he done more than Awolowo?”” Maybe not in terms of perfomance but he has more in terms of skills, wisdom. Look at the way he has been able to cover all parts of Nigeria”.“Look at the number of people he has been able to promote from nothing to be governors, ministers and even Vice-President:.“Believe it or not, whether you like him or you don’t like him, you must give him credit. All those saying negative things are not knowledgeable about Nigerian politics”.“If you are knowledgeable about Nigerian politics, you should know that you cannot remove the man’s achievements from him” he said .Source :Daily independent