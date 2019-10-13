There Is Nothing Wrong If North Keeps Power For 100 Years..Prof Ango Abdullahi

Published:

When quizzed on the zoning arrangement, he further said that the constitution does not recognize zoning arrangement adding that it is only a political arrangement.



His words:



“Zoning has no place or ground in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. It was a political party affair based on the willingness and agreement of members. No party has that arrangement except PDP. “81% of Buhari votes in 2015 and 2019 came from the north. Though I am not a card-carrying member of any political party, I am not sure whether APC has any arrangement like this.

Professor Ango Abdullahi, the chairman of Northern Elders Forum, has stated that it is not wrong for the North to keep power for 100 years because democracy is a game of numbers, Daily Sun reports.He added that since the Northern region has the numerical advantage to achieve it, then it can go ahead.