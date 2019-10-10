That Was Not My Convoy...Sanwoolu Denies Trending Video About Him

Published:

Our attention has been drawn to a video in circulation claiming that the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu was seen driving against traffic.We wish to state that the filmed vehicle was not and can never be Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, or any vehicle in his convoy. His Excellency, Mr. Sanwo-Olu has never driven and will never drive against traffic for any reason(s) whatsoever. In fact, he has established instructions against such inappropriateness, which guides his aides and associates.Aside from being the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Sanwo-Olu is an exemplary leader who is fully aware of his moral obligations to the society. Therefore, conducts similar to driving against traffic are beneath his person, and what he exemplifies.More importantly, he is the Chief Campaigner against traffic rules violation in the State, especially driving against traffic. So, flouting the same rules he promotes is inconceivable and a misnomer for him.Driving against traffic is an abhorrent conduct, unbefitting of any responsible citizen. Consequently, no individual in our State, no matter their status, has the right to drive against traffic except in emergency situations, and with due clearance by the Traffic Officer(s) onsite.Strangely, the video making rounds has shown that there are still individuals amongst us who have refused to heed the call for responsible road-use behaviour. This act of irresponsibility has made the enforcement of traffic rules and regulations a responsibility of every Lagosian.Consequently, when any anybody is seen driving against traffic or disobeying traffic rules, we should film them in the act, with their vehicle plate number visible, and forward to the LASTMA telephone numbers provided for reporting such infractions.As the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Governor Sanwo-Olu does not use sirens, stop traffic flow or block the road whenever he is commuting within the State. This practice is a reflection of his belief that everyone has equal rights to the roads and no one needs to displace the other because everyone’s destination is important.Therefore, the narrative of “driving against traffic because of gridlock” is not only unfounded, but a figment of the imagination of the director of the false movie.Governor Sanwo-Olu is aware that Lagos roads need fixing and is deploying a team of contractors to undertake comprehensive rehabilitation works in multiple locations across the State in the coming weeks.OLUSEGUN MICHAEL FAFOREEXECUTIVE ASSISTANT, NEW MEDIA & PUBLIC RELATIONS