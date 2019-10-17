Tech-U VC, Lagos Legislator, PMParrot’s Publisher Join Other LAGSOBA, As AGM Holds On Friday

Published:

The Vice Chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Ayobami Salami, Lagos Legislator, Hon Tunde Braimoh, PMParrot’s Publisher, Olayinka Agboola and other 1982 Set members of Lagelu Grammar School Ibadan’s old boys are ready to hold their Annual General Meeting on Saturday, October 19, 2019.According to a statement from the set’s President, Sunday Amoo, the event holds at the prestigious Development Support Center located close to the NUJ Press Center, Iyaganku GRA, in the capital city of Oyo State.Said Amoo “all our set members are ready for the AGM. We all always anxious to be part of the event. We plan to make this year’s edition very memorable. In addition, we will deliberate on matters relating to what we can do more to uplift Lagelu Grammar School.“The meeting will also give us the opportunity to fraternize. Since we started this association’s AGM, the high point has always been that we look forward to seeing our old friends. We left school some 37 years ago. It is always fun meeting some of our old colleagues.“And we are so happy that God has been merciful unto us all. Among us, have prominent politicians, engineers, lawyers, civil servants, gubernatorial aspirants, former commissioners, successful businessmen, doctors and so many others.”The AGM which starts by 10 am on Saturday will be preceded a day earlier by what the old boys called ‘Boyz’ Nite Out’. It will be held at Gifted’s Place located at Aba Alamu, off Bembo Road, Apata in the same city of Ibadan. It starts by 8 pm.