Stolen Multi Million Naira Lamborghini Car From Switzerland Found In Ghana With Nigerian Plate Number

Luxury Rental Benelux, a car rental company based in Germany claims a Lamborghini car was stolen from Switzerland and its currently touring the expressways in Africa.The car rental company posted on Instagram via its handle, luxuryrentalbenelux, that the car was rented in June in Zurich, Switzerland.According to Luxury Rental Benelux, the exotic car which has been located in Accra, Ghana has a Nigerian number plate customised with the name, “Chosen 1”.The company promised cash reward of €10,000 for anyone who has tips regarding the current location of the car and how it can be found inside Ghana.Meanwhile, Zurich local media, Blick, identified the owner of the car as Deniz Torun (30).The specific model of the car is Lamborghini Huracan Spyder (610 hp). The original number plate for the stolen sports car is ZG-27482.The newspaper reports that Torun said he reportedly rented the car to a young man with a Ghanaian passport in front of the Hilton Airport Hotel in Opfikon ZH, a municipality in Switzerland.After the posts on the missing car went viral, the person in possession of the luxury car decided to contact the car renting company and call for negotiation