Sports Minister Walks Out On NFF Executive For Late Coming

Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare in yesterday’s meeting with officials of the Nigeria Football Federation in Abuja The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare on Monday walked out on top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation officials for coming late to a crucial meeting.The meeting which was scheduled to hold by 4pm at his MKO Abiola National Stadium office failed to take place.The president of NFF, Amaju Pinnick in company of his second vice president of the federation, Shehu Dikko, and the chairperson Nigeria Women’s League, Aisha Falode came 4:20pm for a meeting scheduled for 4:00pm at the minister’s office at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja.Dare who was on his way out for another meeting was stopped by Pinnick who made frantic efforts to explain why he came late, but an obviously angry minister refused to return to his office for the meeting.Shortly after the minister and his entourage left the scene, a shell-shocked Pinnick was said to have retorted ‘we are just 10 minutes late, how can the minister leave us like that’? According to a reliable source, Dare had been tolerating the ‘overbearing nature’ of the NFF president who appeared to be trying to undermine his authority as the sports minister.However, the minister later met with the NFF officials and resolved to update FIFA on the progress Nigeria has made in the bid to host the 2020 Under-20 Women’s World Cup.