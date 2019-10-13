South-South, South-East Ignored In UBEC N4.bn Capital Project Allocations

Published:

Over 95 per cent of the N116 billion proposed allocation to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has been voted to pay salaries.Of the remaining N4.6 billion allocated for capital expenditure, projects in the North East will take N2.150 billion with Yobe State alone consuming N2.1 billion while a project in Bauchi State was allocated N50 million.Two regions of South-East and South/South were completely left out of the projects.Though UBEC is an agency particularly dedicated to pre-primary, primary and junior secondary education, a sum of money was allocated to the purchase of a vehicle for a tertiary institution.“Supply of school buses for secondary schools, Islamiya and tertiary institutions (academic staff and student union) in Yobe north senatorial district, Yobe state N300,000,000”, a line item in the details of proposed allocation to UBEC explained.Other capital provisions for the state include “supply of Furniture to Schools in 6lgas of Yobe North Senatorial District N400,000,000“Construction of 6nos of Complete Schools in Bade, Jakusko, Machina, Yusufari, Nguru and Karasuwa Yobe State N600,000,000.Boko Haram: Buhari to sign military cooperation deal with Putin in…“Construction of solar powered boreholes in some selected schools in Yobe North Senatorial District N200,000,000“Supply of desktop computers to Schools in Bade, Jakusko, Machina, Yusyfari, Nguru, And Karasuwa LGAs of Yobe State N300,000,000“Renovation of classrooms blocks across Yobe North Senatorial District, Yobe State N300,000,000”For Bauchi, two blocks of classrooms would be constructed in Alkaleri and Kirfi Local Local Government Areas, Bauchi South Senatorial District for N50,000,000.