Some Rescued Inmates At Kaduna Islamic Torture Centre Spent 8 Years In Captivity

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, on Sunday said some of the inmates rescued at the Niga Rehabilitation and Skill Acquisition Centre, Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area of the state were chained for eight years.Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State led some policemen to raid the centre on Saturday where 147 women, men as well as children were rescued.The inmates comprise 125 males and 22 females among them four foreigners from Cameroon and Niger Republic.On Sunday, the commissioner said the state had commenced the process of reuniting the inmates with their familiesAccording to the commissioner, some of the inmates have been in chains for eight years, adding that the chains were removed on Sunday.“They have been under torture. They were all in chains. We have to call a welder to remove the chains in their legs. Some of them have been in chains for eight years. They just removed the chains this afternoon,” she said.She also said the inmates were tested for HIV while those with mental issues were taken to the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital in Barnawa, Kaduna.Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has ordered investigations into the activities of illegal detention centres recently uncovered by security agencies to establish cases of violation of human rights for possible prosecution.