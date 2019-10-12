Six Children Kidnapped In Kano Found In Anambra

Published:

The Kano State police command has arrested six suspected members of an Anambra State-based kidnap syndicate who abducted eight children from Kano City.The command also apprehended 124 suspects for various offences.Speaking with newsmen while parading the suspects on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, said the arrested kidnappers, in the course of investigation, confessed to having conspired among themselves and abducting children from Sauna, Kwanar Jaba, Kawo, Hotoro and Dakata quarters, all within the Kano metropolis.“The investigation extended to Anambra State where, between 13th September and 17th, September, the following victims that were kidnapped from Kano State were rescued from the hands of buyers: Umar Ibrahim, male, 10, renamed as Onyedika Ogbodo; Aisha Moh’d Abdullahi, nine, renamed as Ozioma Ogbodo; Usnan Mohammed, male, five; Amira Auwalu, female, four; Hauwa Salisu, female, four; Blessing Ogbodo, female, 10 and Chemerie Ognodo, male, six.The commissioner also gave the names of the suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping and selling of the victims as Paul Owne, male, 38, and Mercy Paul both of Dakata quarters, Kano; Emmanuel Igwe (aiding kidnapping), male, 34; Ebere Ogbodo, male, 45 (buyer/seller), from Onitsha, Anambra State; Louis Duru, female, 45, from Imo State (seller/buyer) and Monica Orocha, female, 50, from Onitsha, Anambra State (buyer).Ilyasu said 22 stolen vehicles were recovered between October 1 and the present time, noting that five bags loaded with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were intercepted by police operatives.He further disclosed that on September 21, men of Operation Puff Adder attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Kano, during a patrol of Kwanar Dangora and Fagore forests, raided a kidnappers’ hideout and recovered seven AK 47 rifles, three pump action guns and five locally-made guns.