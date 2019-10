Published:

Share This

Yesterday, around 5:00 a.m at Agidingbi, RRS officers on routine patrol noticed unusual movement of a 'keke' (Maruwa) as it changed direction on sighting policemen.The officers gave a chase and arrested the 'keke' (Maruwa) and the rider while 2 other occupants escaped.When searched, traces of blood was found all over the 'keke' (Maruwa) with a dagger.Rider claimed he doesn't know the others. Pls, anybody who was attacked yesterday morning around Agidingbi and Alausa Business District should call RRS on 09053950347.