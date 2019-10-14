Revealed :The Lady Behind Aisha Buhari's Aso Rock Leaked Video

Published:

More facts have emerged on who leaked the video of first lady Aisha Buhari which went viral at the weekend.The video showed the first venting her anger on being locked out of her apartment at the villa.Though the video tends to portray the incident happened last week but investigation has shown that it actually happened over a year ago.The motive for the release of the video coincided with the purported planned marriage between the President and a serving minister.But what is not in doubt is that it has been revealed that the video was actulally released by the daughter of President Buhari's nephew Alhaji Mamman Daura ,one of the alleged strong cabal at the villa.A leaked unedited message to that effect is published unedited below"What Mamman Daura's daughter Fatima did not say in her interviewBy now the airwaves are awash with Fatima mamman Daura's daughter consenting to the fact that she indeed shot and leaked the now infamous video clip which showed the wife of the president in a very angry mood.The incident happened over a year ago when the wife of the president on the instructions of the president asked the Dauras to vacate their living quarters inside the villa for a sick Yussuf Buhari who was recuperating after an accident. For this reason, the quarters were needed and the Dauras were asked to move to another part of the villa. Long before the accident Yusuf’s mother had requested in writing for the Daura’s to vacate the place because the building is officially designated for the biological children of any serving president.The IG of police, DG DSS, NSA and the Vice President who was the acting President were all notified of this request. Despite this, the Daura’s deliberately refused to comply with the instructiions of the security agencies. Mamman Dauras daughter Fatima did not say this in her interviewWhat really was the intent for the video being released now if not for mischiefFatima didnt showcase her part in the drama where the door was locked against the first lady to deny her access to some areas of the villa, neither did she acknowledge the abuse she first vented before the first lady reacted under the instruction of DG Lawal Daura who was brought into government by Mamman Daura "Link to Mamman Daura daughter's Interview with BBC Hausa where she owned up releasing the video