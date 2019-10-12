PSC Set To Stop Human Rights Abuses And Extra Judicial Killings By Police

Published:

The Police Service Commission has said it is committed to a quick resolution of human rights abuse cases by the police.Speaking while receiving a British High Commission delegation led by the Nigeria Security and Justice Adviser, West Africa Conflict Stability and Security Fund, Sonia Maidar, in Abuja on Thursday, Nigeria Security and Justice Adviser, West Africa Conflict, Stability, and Security Fund, aPSC Commissioner, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, said resolving human rights abuse cases by the police would help the nation’s democratic evolution.Spokesman for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Friday said Ogunbiyi, a former justice of the Supreme Court, pointed out that funding remained the greatest challenge facing the commission.She noted that the commission had produced a five-year Strategic Plan and was desirous of building a database to effectively and efficiently discharge its constitutional responsibilities.The statement read, “To achieve this, she noted that the commission would need funds to provide the required infrastructure such as a database to effectively monitor the careers and actions of these police officers.”Justice Ogunbiyi noted that currently, there was no accurate data on the number of police in the country, a situation she said had affected the oversight functions of the commission.Maider said the British High Commission through the Fund was working to support police reform in the country.