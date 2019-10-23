Popular Hausa Actor Sponsors 101 Students With N46m

Published:

Share This

Popular Hausa film actor, Adam A. Zango has sponsored 101 students to study at Professor Ango Abdullahi International School, Zaria. The Chief Executive Officer of Prince Zango Production Nigeria Limited paid N46.75m for three years scholarship, according to available information.Zango posted on his verified Instagram handle, “I think it’s excellent to have the opportunity to help others and to support those who are worse off. Helping others especially kids fulfills my heart and it’s something I enjoy doing. How do you contribute or add value to others? Every day we do our best to achieve great things. As from now on together with my team, we won’t hide our good deeds any longer, we’ll work to improve the lives of women & underprivileged children, adolescents and families across the Nigeria.”The School Principal, Malam Hamza Jibril confirmed the development. “Its true Adam Zango has sponsored 101 students in our school. Most of the students are orphans and less privilege,” he said. Zango recently announced his withdrawal from Kannywood.