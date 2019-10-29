Policeman Kills Self,Wife In Lagos

Published:

A yet-to-be-identified policeman attached to the Highway Patrol Team of the Lagos State Police Command has committed suicide after shooting his wife dead at the Prisons Barracks on Awolowo Road in the Ikoyi area of the stateIt was gathered that a fight broke out between the couple on Sunday and the policeman allegedly shot his wife dead with his gun.After shooting his wife, it was learnt that the cop also shot himself dead.During a visit to the scene of the incident on Monday, it was gathered that the policeman and his wife were arguing about their marriage when the tragedy occurred.A resident of the area, who identified himself simply as Segun, said the policeman became annoyed because his wife opted to end the union and took his gun and shot her dead.Segun stated, “Yesterday (Sunday) evening, I learnt that the couple had a misunderstanding on whether to continue with their marriage or not. The policeman insisted that the marriage must continue, while wife said she was no longer interested in the union.“Later, the man went out only to come back 20 minutes later with a gun. The woman was with her children and the man ordered the children to leave the scene, but when they refused, he shot in the air and the children ran away. The wife also made an attempt to run, but the policeman shot her in the leg and chest. He later shot himself.”Another resident, Shakiru Sulaimon, while blaming the policeman for the incident, said he acted as if he was under a spell.“I don’t know what they were quarrelling about that made him shoot his wife and killed himself after.He acted as if he was cursed. I learnt that they were having issues when the incident happened; the wife worked at the Correctional Centre in Ikoyi,” he stated.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said the policeman and his wife died while on admission in hospital, adding that investigation was ongoing to ascertain what led to the incident.Elkana stated, ‘We received the information and we rushed there, but the prison authorities already took them to hospital and both of them died while on admission. The wife died first and the husband died later.“The man was a police officer attached to the highway patrol, while the woman was an inspector of the Nigerian Correctional Service attached to the non-correctional service. We are investigating the cause of the incident, because nobody was there, just the two of them, when he shot her and himself. They both died while on admission.”Source:Punch