Police Parades 81 Deadly Robbers,Kidnappers Arrested By IRT Team,Recovers N10m Cash

The Nigerian Police through its IRT team led by DCP Abba Kyari has arrested 81 notorious kidnappers and armed robbers.Also recovered from the gangs was a sum of N10m cash which was a ransom paid to the kidnappers.This was how the Head of the IRT team DCP Abba Kyari posted the parade of the criminals on his social media page"Today We Paraded 81 Deadly Kidnappers, Armed Robbers and Other Criminals Terrorizing Nigeria, Arrested by IRT and STS.These includes: The Kidnappers who Stroke Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on 26/8/19 Killed INSPR Yohanna Patrict and Kidnapped Some innocent Nigerians.The Kidnappers Who killed 4 IRT Personnel in Kaduna State August Last year And 3 of the Rifles belonging to the late IRT personnel Recovered from them.The Kidnappers who Kidnap a Sokoto Business Man Alh Tukur Subaru and Collected huge Amount Of Money,The Kidnappers who Kidnapped a Honorouble Member in Sokoto State and Many Other kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano express way, Niger and Taraba States were all Arrested.Several AK47 Rifles, Ammunition, 10.1 Million Naira Cash Ransom Money were all Recovered From Kidnappers.All the Deadly kidnappers and Armed robbers that Confessed to their Crimes were Paraded before the Press today 21/10/19 by the Force Public Relations officer (FPRO) DCP Frank Mba.Kudos to IGP Adamu Mohd, Kudos To Nigeria Police force and Kudos To IRT and STS."