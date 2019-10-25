Police IG Ignores Court Orders..Release List Of 2019 New Recruits

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday released names of successful applicants in the latest recruitment exercise. The Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Wednesday ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Police Service Commission to maintain a status quo on the ongoing recruitment of 10, 000 constables.Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order at the hearing of the case brought by the PSC against the IGP.The PSC had brought the matter before the court, asking it to stop Adamu from continuing the recruitment exercise for usurping the power of the commission. A post last night on the verified Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force,@policeng, said the IGP had vetted the list. “List of successful candidates in the 2019 recruitment exercise into the nigeria police force 24th october, 2019“The IGP has vetted and given approval for the release of the final and authenticated list of successful candidates who participated in the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force. Below is the list of successful candidates: