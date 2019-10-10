Police Finally Parades Suspect Who Killed And Cut Body Of Top Female Naval Officer Into Piece

Published:

The Nigerian Navy has handed over the suspected killer of a female Naval Commander, Oluwayemisi Ogundana, in Jaji near Kaduna State, to the police for prosecution.Following the killing of the officer, who was the Commandant of the Command Secondary School of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in September, the military arrested 50 suspects including Bernard Simon in connection with the killing.The police paraded Simon and other suspected criminals arrested recently before reporters on Wednesday in Kaduna.Simon, 36, who confessed to the crime, said he killed the commander after sneaking into her home at Jaji Military Cantonment.The state Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, who paraded him, claimed the suspect raped Ogundana to death, a claim which Simon denied.Simon said he killed the officer because she was fond of cheating the workers under her.He said he hit her head with an iron rod.He added that after dismembering her body, he packed them into two Ghana-must-go bags, dropped them in the officer’s SUV and drove off to where he dumped the two bags into a shallow well.Simon said, “I killed Commander Ogundana alone. I sneaked into her house in the evening and hit her on the head with an iron rod.“I killed her because she was cheating us in the school. I am a teacher in the school and she was cheating us. I killed her to set the whole staff of the school free from her.“There are some financial benefits she deprived us of. She denied me N100,000. That is why I killed her to set myself and other staff free from her.”Meanwhile, the police also paraded 50 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers terrorising the state.The CP said they recovered weapons from the suspects.Janga also said the abductors of the Ahmadu Bello University female students and a lawmaker were among those arrested.