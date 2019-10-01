Tuesday, 1 October 2019

Police Arrest SARS Officer For Dressing Like A Thug

Published: October 01, 2019
The Nigeria Police authorities on Monday said the policeman that dressed inappropriately while on duty, Michael Olubode, has been facing internal disciplinary action.


The police in a message on its verified Twitter handle @PoliceNG said the officer was already been disciplined.

The picture of Olubode, an inspector of police, last week went viral on social media dressing improperly.


