Published:

Among the suspects arrested were Paul Owne, Mercy Paul, Emmanuel Igwe, Ebere Ogbodo, Louisa Duru and Monica Orachaa.





The State Commissioner of Police said the kids had been reunited with their respective family members.

Share This

These are the eight kids kidnapped in Kano ,sold and recovered in Anambra State.The suspects standing behind were the alleged masterminds of the kidnap.They did not only sold them but also converted them into Christainity