Photo:Gen Mongoro Visits Buhari Wearing Same Cloth He Wore On Nigeria's Independence 34 Years Ago
Published: October 10, 2019
Gen Mongoro wore the same cloth he wore at Nigeria's Independence over 30 years ago.
This was the tweet from Buhari's media aide Bashir
Maj. Gen. Magoro, a former minister (1984-85) was at the State House today, to meet Pres. @MBuhari, he was wearing a beautiful agbada designed to celebrate Nigeria’s 25th Anniversary in 1985. See PMB wondering how the outfit stayed that clean and well preserved for over 30 years.
