Photo:Gen Mongoro Visits Buhari Wearing Same Cloth He Wore On Nigeria's Independence 34 Years Ago

Gen Mongoro rtd,former Minister is seen here being admired by President Muhammadu Buhari during a courtesy call to the President at Aso Rock.Gen Mongoro wore the same cloth he wore at Nigeria's Independence over 30 years ago.This was the tweet from Buhari's media aide BashirMaj. Gen. Magoro, a former minister (1984-85) was at the State House today, to meet Pres. @MBuhari, he was wearing a beautiful agbada designed to celebrate Nigeria’s 25th Anniversary in 1985. See PMB wondering how the outfit stayed that clean and well preserved for over 30 years.