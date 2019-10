Published:

General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, in a group photograph with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Deputy Governor, Abia State and Brigadier General SB Kumapayi, Commander of the Nigerian Army 14 Brigade Ohafia, during a courtesy call on the Governor in Government House Umuahia.