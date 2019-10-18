PDP Demands Source Of Fund For First Lady’s Office, Aides

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenges President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example demanding him to explain the basis and source of Presidential support for the Office of the First Lady, including the appointment of aides, contrary to his promise not to run that officeThe PDP holds that Mr. President remains responsible and answerable for his presidential assurances and Nigerians expect an explanation on the violation of such sensitive undertaking.While the PDP is still monitoring the implementation of directive to government functionaries on cost cut, the party tasks President Buhari to take the first step by immediately fulfilling his promise to reduce the Presidential fleet, as well as cut his over-bloated entourages and curtail the opulent lifestyle in the Presidency, which is daily flaunted before suffering and impoverished Nigerians.In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said that millions of compatriots, who look up to government for solutions, wallow in hunger and acute poverty.The party further urged “Nigerians to note that the Buhari Presidency has failed to make the details of its budget public, despite demands by our party and other well-meaning groups in Nigeria.“The failure to make the details of the Presidency budget public places a huge burden on the Buhari Presidency, particularly in the face of allegations of budgetary corruption and financial sleazes.“Unless the Presidency budget is made public for Nigerians to see, any directive on cost cut remains cosmetic”.