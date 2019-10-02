Pastor Kills Girlfriend, Stole Her Properties,N2m Cash

Published:

A Pastor, Chukwuemeka Ezeh, has been arrested by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command for the alleged murder of his girlfriend and church member within the Railway axis of Enugu metropolis.The was disclosed by the Commissioner, Enugu State Police Command, Ahmad Abdurrahman, at a news briefing on Tuesday.Abdurrahman said Ezeh allegedly murdered the girl and carted away all her belongings and a cash of N2 million.“The command also arrested a 75-year-old man, one Boniface Onoja, for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl within the premises of Community Secondary School, Ogbunite in Igboeze North Local Government Area,” he said.The Commissioner, however, solicited for the cooperation of residents by promptly reporting suspicious persons and objects within their neighbourhoods to the nearest police station.