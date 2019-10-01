Pastor Dies At Funeral Officiating In Akure ,After Ignoring Dead Man's Wishes

Published:

Residents of New Fatula, in Oke-Aro area of Akure, in Ondo State, have been thrown into mourning, following a mysterious death of a popular pastor in the area at the funeral of one of his church members.The deceased, Pastor Femi Olorunsoromidayo, 42, Founder of Divine Mount Zion Gospel Ministry, died during the burial service in Erusu-Akoko, in Akoko North-West Local Government Area, after he had received the corpse during the church service in his Akure church.A reliable source in the area, who identified the deceased church member as late Elder Samuel Rotimi, revealed that he died some days ago.The 78-year-old elder, the source added, had earlier instructed the cleric before his death that he should be buried at his residence in Akure whenever he died and not in his home town.After the death of Elder Rotimi, the pastor reportedly acted against the wish of the deceased, which was said to have been supported by his immediate family members.Also, the Head of the deceased family at Erusu Akoko was said to have called and instructed the cleric to move the burial plans to Erusu against the instructions of the deceased.“Since the late pastor, including his immediate family, had limited authority over the burial plan, the late cleric arranged for an ambulance which took the corpse to Erusu Akoko, alongside his family members and some church members,” the source said.Another eyewitness stated that “while the pastor was conducting the burial service at the cemetery, he started feeling uncomfortable after which he became unconscious before he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Akoko, where he was confirmed dead.”It was learnt that the ambulance, which conveyed the remains of the late church member to Erusu for burial, was also used to convey the corpse of the pastor back to Akure.