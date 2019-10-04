Ogun Speaker Calls For Construction Of Barriers On Deadly Ososa River Bridge

Published:

Share This

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has called on the state Ministry of Works and the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency to immediately install barriers on both sides of the Ososa Bridge on the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway.He also urged them to install reflective traffic signals on the approach to the bridge to alert road users of the dangerous spots with a view to averting further loss of lives on the failing portions of the bridge.There have been fatal crashes into the Ososa River lately, with the latest being the one that claimed the life of an employee of the Tai Solarin College of Education on Saturday.Oluomo, who noted that the road belonged to the Federal Government, gave the directive while responding to submissions of house members, including Kemi Oduwole, Lamidi Musefiu, Abayomi Fasuwa, Bolanle Ajayi, Sylvester Abiodun, Adegoke Adeyanju, Bello Atinuke, Ganiyu Oyedeji and Oludaisi Elemide, who called for government’s intervention in the situation of roads in their respective constituencies.The Speaker, while acknowledging Governor Dapo Abiodun’s palliative measures on roads across the state, attributed their deplorable state to long years of neglect by past administrations.He also appealed to the residents to bear with the government, adding that full road construction and rehabilitation, where necessary, would commence immediately the rain subsides.