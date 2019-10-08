Obaseki Beats Ebonyi,Kebbi Governors To Win NUT Best Govs Award

Published:

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), on Saturday 5th of October 2019, conferred on the Executive Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, the award of Best performing Governor 2019 in the country, for his role in the development of education sector in his state.The Governor was selected ahead of his Ebonyi and Kebbi States counterparts as well as the other 33 Governors across the federation.The award coming from a large non partisan union body was a testimony to the good works of the Governor in the education sector of Edo state.Governor Obaseki has in the past 3 years instituted the EDOBEST program for basic education, incorporated ICT and other innovative measures for education delivery in the state.The Edo state policy on education, including technical education, has served as a model for other states such as Lagos State.Another area in which the Governor was lauded was in the prompt payment of teachers salaries and arrears. On his part the Governor congratulated the Ministry of Education and the team driving the education policy of Edo state.He reiterated his desire to do more for the education sector and other spheres of governance in the state.