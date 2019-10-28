Nigeria's Susan Garland Makes Top Ten At Miss Earth World Pageant

Published:

Nigeria's representative at the Miss Earth Pageant Modupe Susan Garland has made the top ten of the glamorous pageant.The organizer of the pageant in Nigeria,Nollywood diva Ibinabo Fiberesima made this on her social media handle thus"Our very own made it to the semifinals (top 10 )- a historic moment for Nigeria in the Miss Earth Pageant. Modupe Susan Garland you are truly an embodiment of strength, your poise and dedication is second to none. Graceful in all you do and forever ready to learn....such admirable qualities you posses and you have made your mark, you have made history.Your motherland is proud. Best wishes to you in all your future endeavors. ❤ We are excited. Please shareMiss Earth Nigeria Organisation"